Claudia Ann



Duffins



TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Funeral service for Claudia "Diva" Woodfork Duffins will be Monday, November 9, 2020, at 12:00 PM, Majority Missionary Baptist Church, 414 Coit St., Florence, SC , directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery. She passed away on October 31, 2020. Claudia was born on January 19, 1964, in New Orleans, LA, a daughter of the late Henry "Pete" Woodfork, Sr. and Alma "Minnie" Jacques Woodfork.



She was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Sr. High School. She was a former queen of the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, and she was formally presented to society by the Krewe of Nerfertiti Mardi Gras Parading Organization. In Claudia's young adult years she became a nursery school teacher and community activist. Claudia married Russell Duffins on April 27, 1985. She was a military spouse and traveled to many duty stations with her husband to include South Korea (Osan AFB). After the military and the disaster of Hurricane Hugo in 1990, Claudia and Russell Duffins relocated to Timmonsville, SC to start a new chapter in life. Claudia was a retired chef specializing in Louisiana Creole cuisine and Greek cuisine.



Survivors include: her husband Russell S. Duffins; daughters, Ashley A. Duffins (Shannon), Alexis A. Duffins (Amina); brothers, Henry, II, Leroy, Keith and Lorrell Woodfork; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only family members and close friends will be allowed in the church for the Funeral. Masks and social distance required.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 8, 2020.