ClayLittleWilliam Clay Little, 61, passed away on November 20, 2020 at home in Florence, SC. Clay was born in Greensboro, NC on May 27, 1959 to William Byrd Little and Patricia Carruth, and the youngest sibling to Karen Cannon and Cindy Snyder. He is survived by Jennifer Little, wife of 33 years, Andrew Little, son, Connie Little-Price, daughter, Ramona Little and Katherine Little, granddaughters, and was predeceased by Bill Little and Patricia Sanders, parents. He spent his life enjoying travel, motorcycles, and good cuisine. He spent his career as a mechanical contractor and former owner of Florence Mechanical where he specialized in restaurant and designer home kitchen design and repairs. He frequently has been heard saying, "I worked hard and played harder, and if I had to do it again, I probably would not change a thing". He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private celebration of his life will be held in the Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home at a later date.