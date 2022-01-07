Clemmie Catherine
Taylor
Clemmie Catherine Taylor, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Mrs. Taylor was a daughter of the late Pauline Warren Fountain and Reverend Curtis Lee Fountain. She was a retired Assistant Director from Florence Business Technology Center and a member of Mizpah Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Richard Barry Floyd; and brother, Jimmy D. Fountain.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Harmon Davis "Dave" Taylor; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Floyd Reid (Frank) of Advance, NC; step-daughter, Elizabeth Charlene O'Connor (Todd) of Ball Ground, GA; step-son, Harmon Davis Taylor, Jr. of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Curtis Driggers (Joy Brooke) of King, NC, Joseph Michael Driggers (Logan) of Florence, SC and Sara Reid of Florence, SC; brothers, Harry Lee Fountain (Linda) of Boone, NC and Freddie Carroll Taylor (Vicki) of Indiana.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mizpah Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mizpah Baptist Church, 233 N. Price Road, Florence, SC 29506.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 7, 2022.