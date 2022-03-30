Pastor Clyde M.



Odom



Homegoing services for Pastor Clyde M Odom will be held 11 am Thursday March 31, at Bibleway Church of Atlas Road. Burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery 11 am Friday.



Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel Columbia, SC is in charge.



Left to cherish his memories are loving wife, Patrice Anderson Odom; sons, Eric (Berri) Sullivan of Virginia, Tyrus (Deshela)Anderson, and Quincy (Amanda) Anderson both of Columbia SC; daughters Meredith Odom of Brooklyn, NY and Alana(Derrick)Williams of Columbia, SC. Ten grandchildren; brother, Robert Odom of Waco, Texas; Sisters Lisa Jones Camden SC JoAnn Odom Charlotte NC.,Juanita Wilson of Manassas, Virginia and Barbara McNorton of Columbia, SC.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 30, 2022.