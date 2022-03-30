Menu
Pastor Clyde M. Odom
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 31 2022
10:00a.m.
Bibleway Church of Atlas Rd.
Pastor Clyde M.

Odom

Homegoing services for Pastor Clyde M Odom will be held 11 am Thursday March 31, at Bibleway Church of Atlas Road. Burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery 11 am Friday.

Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel Columbia, SC is in charge.

Left to cherish his memories are loving wife, Patrice Anderson Odom; sons, Eric (Berri) Sullivan of Virginia, Tyrus (Deshela)Anderson, and Quincy (Amanda) Anderson both of Columbia SC; daughters Meredith Odom of Brooklyn, NY and Alana(Derrick)Williams of Columbia, SC. Ten grandchildren; brother, Robert Odom of Waco, Texas; Sisters Lisa Jones Camden SC JoAnn Odom Charlotte NC.,Juanita Wilson of Manassas, Virginia and Barbara McNorton of Columbia, SC.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 30, 2022.
