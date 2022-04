Mr. Clyde E.



Wingate



DARLINGTON Mr. Clyde E. Wingate 65 transitioned Thursday, December 10, 2020. Graveside Services will be held today 2:00 p.m. at New providence U.M.C. 4445 Hoffmeyer Rd. Darlington. Viewing will be this morning 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home. Services are entrusted to Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2020.