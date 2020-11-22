Connie Altman
Connie Altman Clifton of Coleman, Texas, passed from her Earthly home on November 19, 2020, in Abilene, Texas.
Connie was born in Mullins, South Carolina. She was raised in the Lowcountry area of South Carolina with her two sisters and spent most of her adult life in South Carolina and Georgia. In recent years, Connie relocated to Coleman, Texas and made her home with her daughter and family. While she was always a self-proclaimed proud South Carolinian, she also had a strong love for Texas.
Connie married the love of her life, Cliff, on July 14, 1960. They married and settled in Georgia, where they had a successful furniture restoration and upholstery business. After raising their children, Connie and Cliff returned and settled in Galivants Ferry, SC to be closer to her extended family and aging Mother. Later in life, Connie returned to post-secondary education and graduated from a nursing program in South Carolina and served as a Registered Nurse. Working as an RN in Intensive Care Units at hospitals in the community, Connie worked with the most critically ill patients caring for their health and welfare. Connie was passionate of her work as a nurse and lived to serve the well-being of others. Connie retired from nursing at age 72!
Connie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Coleman, TX and truly enjoyed fellowship and learning with her Thursday Bible Study class. At her South Carolina home, Connie was a long-time member of the Mt Hermon Baptist Church of Galivants Ferry, SC and an active member of the Women's Fellowship Group.
In addition to her passion for nursing, Connie cared so deeply for all God's creatures. After her body began to fail her and she was limited in her travel, Connie spent much time on the back porch with her adopted rescue dog, Gus, at her side. While enjoying the wildflower garden, she admired the many butterflies, songbirds and hummingbirds that made their home there, too. Connie really enjoyed watching the cows grazing in the pasture and managing the welfare of the herd. Connie loved to crochet and create afghans and other plush items to surround those that she loved. This past year was truly a joy for her having time with her first great grandson.
Connie was predeceased by her husband, Rufus (Cliff) Clifton Jr; her mother, Dorothy Britt Altman Sawyer (of Gadsden, SC); father, Jewel Stoll Altman (of Pamplico, SC); step-father, Albert Sawyer (of Columbia, SC); sister, Ann Altman Poston (Donald) of Pamplico, SC; son-in-law, Rodney Cecil Sturdivant (of Coleman, TX); and nephew, Britt Terrell Poston (of Florence, SC).
Connie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Claudia Clifton (of Hayes, VA); daughter, Melissa Clifton Sturdivant (of Coleman, TX); granddaughter, Kati Goldman and husband, Gary Goldman (of Leander, TX); grandson, Michael Clifton (of Hayes, VA); and great-grandson, Waylon Henry Goldman (of Leander, TX); her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Burnett McKissick (of Gadsden, SC); aunt, Martha Dozier (of Marion, SC); and her precious nieces and nephews, Pam Poston Harris (Tim), Drew McKissick (Amy), Shane McKissick, and Jimmy Poston (Nancy). Connie is also survived by numerous cousins, extended family, and friends whom she cherished deeply. Also surviving is her loving companion of 13 years, her dog Gus.
Out of concern and caution during these unprecedented times, arrangements are pending and a memorial service to celebrate Connie's life is being planned for a later date. Connie is at peace and sitting before God, reunited with Cliff, her parents, and all her family and friends who are surrounding her with love.
Connie's greatest legacy is her caring and dedication to those in need. In celebration of her life, the family requests you donate to a local home-health or hospice organization so that these services are available in your community. The family extends our deepest appreciation to the staff of Coleman Home Health and Hospice and the staff of Hendrick Medical Center-South for the exceptional and compassionate care for our Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.
