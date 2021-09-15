Conrad



FLORENCE – Conrad Hoffmeyer died peacefully at McLeod Hospice House on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 82 years old. He was born and lived most of his life in his beloved family home in Florence, South Carolina.



Conrad attended Clemson University before being promoted to Truck Manager then General Manager at Home Ford where he worked for 47 years. He was a Mason and a member of the Sertoma Club where he was an active volunteer. He also volunteered for Cooks for Christ. He worshiped and served on many committees, was baptized and was an active member at Pisgah United Methodist Church his entire life. He loved golf and gardening, being with friends and family and hosted many family reunions in his home. He loved to entertain.



Conrad is survived by his beloved wife of twenty-one years, Patsy; daughter, Sherrie Williams and son-in-law, Robert Williams; daughter, Melinda Morris and son-in-law, Paul Morris; daughter, Melissa Bertolino and son-in-law, Vincent Bertolino; sons, Dr. Hunter Stokes (Elizabeth), Dr. Mark Stokes and Bryant Stokes. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his grandchildren: Nikki Williams, Dylan Williams, Elena Bertolino, Melanie Bertolino, Vincent Bertolino Jr., Peyton Morris, Sam Morris, Laura Stokes, Chandler Stokes, Dr. Jennifer Stokes, Caroline Stokes, Lauren Stokes, Helen Harrell (Cole); and great grandchild Harper Harrell.



His father Henry passed when Conrad was five years old. His mother Ura continued to run the family farm and married Frank Ham. Conrad is survived by his siblings; Peggy Gause, Henry Hoffmeyer, Lucy Rhame, Scott Hoffmeyer, Francis Parnell (Marvin), Ronald Ham (Anna), William Ham (Marion) and predeceased by Kent Ham.



A private family service will be held for Mr. Hoffmeyer.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 621 N. Ebenezer Road, Florence, South Carolina 29501 or The McLeod Hospice House, C/O McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, South Carolina 29502.



