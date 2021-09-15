FLORENCE – Conrad Hoffmeyer died peacefully at McLeod Hospice House on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was 82 years old. He was born and lived most of his life in his beloved family home in Florence, South Carolina.
Conrad attended Clemson University before being promoted to Truck Manager then General Manager at Home Ford where he worked for 47 years. He was a Mason and a member of the Sertoma Club where he was an active volunteer. He also volunteered for Cooks for Christ. He worshiped and served on many committees, was baptized and was an active member at Pisgah United Methodist Church his entire life. He loved golf and gardening, being with friends and family and hosted many family reunions in his home. He loved to entertain.
Conrad is survived by his beloved wife of twenty-one years, Patsy; daughter, Sherrie Williams and son-in-law, Robert Williams; daughter, Melinda Morris and son-in-law, Paul Morris; daughter, Melissa Bertolino and son-in-law, Vincent Bertolino; sons, Dr. Hunter Stokes (Elizabeth), Dr. Mark Stokes and Bryant Stokes. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his grandchildren: Nikki Williams, Dylan Williams, Elena Bertolino, Melanie Bertolino, Vincent Bertolino Jr., Peyton Morris, Sam Morris, Laura Stokes, Chandler Stokes, Dr. Jennifer Stokes, Caroline Stokes, Lauren Stokes, Helen Harrell (Cole); and great grandchild Harper Harrell.
His father Henry passed when Conrad was five years old. His mother Ura continued to run the family farm and married Frank Ham. Conrad is survived by his siblings; Peggy Gause, Henry Hoffmeyer, Lucy Rhame, Scott Hoffmeyer, Francis Parnell (Marvin), Ronald Ham (Anna), William Ham (Marion) and predeceased by Kent Ham.
A private family service will be held for Mr. Hoffmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 621 N. Ebenezer Road, Florence, South Carolina 29501 or The McLeod Hospice House, C/O McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, South Carolina 29502.
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
Melinda, Melissa and Sherry, I just learned of your loss and want you to know how terribly sorry I am. I have always loved your family and Mr. Hoffmeyer always blessed my heart, he reminded me of my father. I love each of you and will be praying for God's comfort and strength to be with each of the family. God bless you. Kathy
Kathy C Rogers
September 23, 2021
Goo, May God bless you, Conrad’s daughters and the entire family during this difficult time. He was a great man, so kind and loving. He loved you dearly. He had a great life with lots of friends and family who loved him a lot. Hope you are ok. Miss seeing you. Much love, Lisa
Lisa Stokes
Family
September 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of Conrad's passing. Knew him for 50 years in my dealings with Horne Ford and our time together in Florence Sertoma Club. Always a pleasure in our friendship .
Parks Garrison
Friend
September 17, 2021
Patsy I am so sorry to hear of Conrad´s passing. COVID has caused us not to be in touch with many friends. Conrad was always so kind to speak to me at events and it was so evident he brought much joy to your life. He was a kind and caring fine gentlemen and will be missed by many. So sorry for your loss. Mary
Mary (Grantham) Sanders
September 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of this loss for the family. Mr. Conrad was a good friend of my Mother..Shirley Gibson who worked at the Budweiser plant in florence for 25 yrs. I met him thru her and he was a great man to meet. Full of inspiration and a joy to talk with. Always happy and a big smile on his face. He also sold me numerous cars as well. Such a great person all the way around. I lost my Mama in 2009 and I understand your grief. Please know you all are in my prayers now and as you move forward through these next days.
God bless your entire family and friends.
Sending condolences,
Cynthia L. Bredemeier
Cynthia Bredemeier
Friend
September 16, 2021
Conrad's Family : So sorry to learn of Conrad's passing. Haven't seen him in awhile, but knew him well through Sertoma and socially. A truly fine man who will surely be missed. May God comfort y'all as only He can.
Danny Talbott
September 15, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Debra Barino
Friend
September 15, 2021
I can honestly say that Conrad was one of the nicest people I've ever met. I am so thankful for his friendship and his gracious hospitality, so many times inviting me into his home. I have many fond memories of conversations and laughs shared out in his porch. My heart goes out to all of his family. I share in your sadness as you remember him.
Steve Bertolino
Friend
September 15, 2021
Dear Conrad you will be forever missed. Kip and I were always happy when you came to the beach. You always told us stories about your family--- you were so proud of all the children, in laws and grandchildren. It was always an extra treat when you left a surprise on our porch. I know without a shadow of a doubt you are in heaven looking over your family and friends. To Patsy, our condolences- you have all your family n friends to help you. To all the children- my heart bleeds for your loss-for no one can take the place of our Daddy. Peace be with all of you. Love Linda and Kip.
Linda Hillman
Neighbor
September 15, 2021
Sherrie, I am so sorry to hear about your father's passing. Please know you all are in my thoughts & prayers for peace, love and comfort during this time.
Rhonda Calcutt
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sorry for the loss of a great man. He hired me in the car business and changed my life for ever . Sending payers to the family, I am sure the memories will live on for many years.
Dean Richardson
Friend
September 15, 2021
He was such a good man and friend. Prayers being lifted for all of the family and hoping that you all will find comfort in each other.
Ann O’Donnell
Friend
September 14, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.