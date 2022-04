Constance G. Bristow Constance G. Bristow, 83, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Family will receive friends at her residence from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.



Published by SCNow on Apr. 21, 2022.