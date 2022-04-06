Constance "Connie"CarrawayConstance Carraway, known as Connie, passed away on March 30, 2022. She was born in Seattle, Washington on May 2, 1945 to Mary Ella and William Henry Fortune Jr. From the very beginning, Connie dedicated her life to serving others. She went out of her way to help, from making dresses for her younger sisters to taking her Grandma Fortune to the grocery store or to baseball games. Connie met the love of her life, Simon, May 30, 1964. The two opposites were smitten and married on December 29 of that year. Her life of adventure began. They were often seen enjoying the local lakes or flying through the Washington skies. The adventure continued with the birth of their first son, Bill on December 4, 1972. Their second son, Allan, was born on February 11, 1976. Connie excelled at motherhood. She reveled in every moment with her boys. She made Halloween costumes, suits for Sunday Service, cookies for their classes, and so much more. She became a second mother to many of her sons' friends. The family moved to Alaska in 1979 and opened a chiropractic clinic. Connie organized camping trips, clam digging, and all the clean up needed for two active boys. She ran Simon's office with precision and graciousness. When she became a grandma, everyone in town heard about it, her pride and love overflowing. Connie lived her life with kindness, having never met a stranger. She made teddy bears for newborns, hats for cancer patients, and cheesecakes for the church auctions. Connie always had a moment or twenty for someone. If you were lucky enough to cross her path, then you were blessed. Connie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Mary, and her sister Janet. She is survived by her loving husband, Simon, her sons Bill (Lachelle) and Allan (Rachel), her sisters, Mary, Billie, and Dianna, and her amazing grandchildren, Nathan, Cheyenne, Steven, and Ella. A celebration of life will be held on April 9, 2022 at 10 am at College Park Baptist Church, 1501 3rd Loop Road, 29505. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks you to plant the seeds of kindness and spread the joy Connie gave so graciously.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina