To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henryhand Funeral Home - Kingstree
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henryhand Funeral Home - Kingstree.
17 Entries
We was always together growing up, and nothing but time has separated us until we me meet again luv u brother so rest easy and let the homies and family know I´m doing good down here luv u
Right hand man
February 14, 2022
To The Family I know this is a hard time, and it’s not easy to let go. But he’s in a better place now. I just it was a way to keep him longer to follow all his dreams and take care his family. But now he with my mom & Bro Demario (Skeebo) . Stay strong love you all.
Shah Williams
Sister
March 13, 2021
You will truly be missed and my condolences to the family.
Larry Bryant
March 7, 2021
Words can't Express our feelings of your loss god cover us with the blood of jesus our deepest condolences we love you
Thomas & Mag
March 6, 2021
You are truly going to be Miss nephew my visit to the VA will not be the same I love you.
Uncle Calvin
March 6, 2021
My condolences to the family .
Corey Holmes sip you will be missed.
Arthur dunton and wife
March 5, 2021
Crisis, I still can't believe you are gone. I am so sorry this happened to you I Pray for God's Peace for your Family. Mom & Brittany and those Beautiful Babies my heart goes out to you all... He will Always be remembered and missed
Shirley Freeman
March 5, 2021
My dear Julia, my sincere condolences to you from me and my Sister DeDe❤. May ALLAH swt send mercy and healing to you and your family!
Renee Henryhand
Family
March 5, 2021
You left as a legend. Your voice will always be heard, your smile and shirt off will always be remembered. We love you dearly
Danielle And Family
Family
March 5, 2021
R.I.P Criso I love you cuz you gone be missed by many
Itz CuRt
March 5, 2021
I love you cuzzo! You will be truly missed. Rest Easy!!
Jamesha White
Family
March 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God watch over everyone. Sorry for your loss
William Saunders
March 5, 2021
Sending my condolences to your family and most of all to your children may you soul Rest in Paradise
Neta Shante
Friend
March 5, 2021
I Love You & Miss You Soooooooo Much Baby. I Think Of You Every Day! You Will Always Be In My Heart Baby. Forever Your LadyCriso.
Brittany Apple
Significant_other
March 5, 2021
O love or no love Love you cuhz
Smurf
March 5, 2021
My Condolences, heart, and prayers go out to HOLMES family.