Cornelia Davis Pritchett
Cornelia Davis

Pritchett

Cornelia (Connie) Davis Pritchett, 94, of Fayetteville, NC and Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, following a year-long battle with pulmonary disease.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, C.D.Pritchett, and infant son, Kenneth Pritchett.

Connie is survived by sons Dan Pritchett (Margaret) of New Bern, NC, Wayne Pritchett of Whiteville, NC, Charles Pritchett of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and daughter Lynne P. Jackson of Florence, SC. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren, including grandson, Zach Pritchett of Fayetteville, NC and granddaughter, Clara Jackson of Florence, SC.

Connie was a loving mother of strong will and always in charge. She kept her sense of humor and positive spirit, throughout her extended illness. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the wonderful staff and team at McLeod Hospice House, especially Cheryl, Devin, Leah, and Scott, who lovingly cared for our mother during her sickness.

Due to COVID19, there will be a private family graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McLeod Health Foundation, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551.

Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, Fayetteville, NC, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Published by SCNow on Mar. 16, 2021.
I am so glad to have had Connie in my life.She was significant in making my childhood fun and safe.She was a constant.
Mary Cannady
March 16, 2021
