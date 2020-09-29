Menu
Crystal Wright Spears
DIED
September 24, 2020
Crystal Wright Spears, 38, of Columbia died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Backus Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Backus Funeral Home
We send our heartfelt condolences to your family. May God comfort you all during this time.
Rev. & Mrs Leo Chapman, Jr.
September 28, 2020
I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family. Crystal you was such a very down to earth, loyal, and funny woman. So beautiful inside and out I am so honored to have meet you. We talked everyday. Right up until Wednesday. We would laugh at everything,and anything we were just together celebrating your birthday just last month. How I will remember your smile and early every morning you texting me with hey chick just calling cause wanted to wake you up because you couldn’t sleep lol. Even the many WYD text to check in The little things we take for granted. Miss you till I see you my friend. Watch over your family keep them strong.
Tee
Friend
September 28, 2020