Curtis "Hoby"
Grooms Sr.
Curtis "Hoby" Grooms, Sr., 62, of Darlington died on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Indian Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home.
Curtis was born in Darlington County. He retired from Santee Cooper after many years of service. Curtis enjoyed Striper fishing and was an avid golfer. He was past master of Berkley Lodge #269 in Moncks Coroner, SC and was also a member of Patesville Lodge #295 in Bishopville, SC.
Surviving are wife, Paula Grooms; his son, Curtis Grooms, Jr. and wife, Tram Hoang; his mother, Virginia Sue Cole of Darlington; his sister, Debra Grooms Miles of Darlington; his brother, Tim Grooms of Florida; his nephews, Joseph Grooms, Dain Anderson, and Spencer Miles; and special friends, Raymond and Cheryl Burnsworth and family, Steve Lee, Kevin Beck and Hugo Palm-Leis.
Memorials may be made to Berkley Mason Lodge # 269, 301 California Ave, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
.