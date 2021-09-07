Curtis
Lewis
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Julius Curtis Lewis, 72, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021. A visitation will be held at Belk Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, from 6:00 until 8:00pm. A private graveside service will be held the following day.
Curtis was born on April 16, 1949 son of the late Julius Stanley Lewis and Chessie Gandy Lewis . He was raised in Society Hill before moving to Darlington. Mr. Lewis served in the National Guard and retired as an electrician from Darlington County School District after working there for 29 years. He always enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and South Carolina Football.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Amelia Mahek Lewis, his son, William (Karen) Lewis, all of Darlington, grandchildren: Brayden Lewis, Andrea (Terrie) Sturkie, Jordie (Ashley) Bryant; four-great grands: Ava, Jerzie, Korbin and Kaslyn, his faithful canine companion Bocephus "Bo" Lewis, brother-in-law, Hart (Terri) Mahek, one niece, three nephews, special cousins: Richard and Larue Coleman, John Hansel Hager, special friends: Ronnie Jernigan, Virginia Cotton, Crystal Lloyd, Marion and Bill Tidwell.
Memorials may be made to the Jehovah's Witnesses Darlington Congregation, 513 Gilchrist RD, Darlington SC 29532.
