Curtis Wayne
Culpepper
DARLINGTON -- Curtis Wayne Culpepper, age 65, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Flat Creek Free Will Baptist with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.Saturday evening at Belk Funeral Home.
Born January 6, 1955, Wayne was the son of the late Stuart and Maxine Howard Culpepper. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved it so much that he would rather do that than eat a meal. He also loved to cook and anyone was welcome to enjoy, "the more the merrier". Wayne retired from Georgia Pacific after working there for 35 years. He attended Flat Creek Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children: Curtis Wayne (Danielle) Culpepper, Jr., Crystal (Kevin) Culpepper Tedder, Hunter Culpepper, along with his blended family, his girlfriend, Charlotte Edward and her daughter, Ashley "Sargeant" Shields, a house full of grandchildren, siblings Stevie(Bonnie) Culpepper, Brenda (Steve) Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronnie Culpepper.
Memorials may be made to Flat Creek Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Lon Howle.
