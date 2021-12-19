Menu
Dallas Earl Sansbury
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Dallas

Sansbury

Dallas Earl Sansbury, age 88, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Born in Darlington on May 2, 1933, he was the son of the late Edgar and Leta Welch Sansbury. Mr. Sansbury worked for SONOCO for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the SONOCO Old Timers Club. Mr. Sansbury enjoyed watching sports and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Braves. Dallas was a member of Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons, Danny Eugene (Wanda) Sansbury of Lamar, Eddie Dwaine Sansbury of Oates, his sister, Shelby Jean (Felton) Stephens of Lamar, three granddaughters, one great-grandson, 4 great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lavern Sansbury and his daughter-in-law, Sandra Sansbury.

Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church
SC
Dec
20
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church
SC
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
