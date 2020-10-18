DAMON
NORWOOD OWENS
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Damon Norwood Owens, 78, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Damon was born in Georgetown, SC, a son of the late Laurice Cortez and Ruby Elizabeth Avant Owens. He worked in maintenance in the textile industry with Wellman and Oneita until his retirement.
He was an active member of the Westside Free Will Baptist Church and a graduate of Pleasant Hill High School where he played baseball. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Willie Mae Morris on August 23, 1962. They remained happily married until she passed away on May 24, 2002. In 1966 he was drafted into the US Army where he served one tour in the Vietnam War.
He spent time as a baseball umpire and umpired many games in the local area for years and was a member of the Johnsonville American Legion Post # 144. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, big family BBQ's, working in his shop and playing golf. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family as he was a true people person.
Survived by his sons, Alan (Denise) Owens and Brett (Sarah) Owens; grandchildren, Carter Owens, Grant Owens and Tyler Cagle; great-granddaughter Kinsley Cagle; brothers and sisters, Cortez (Martha) Owens, Roger (Darnell) Owens, Suzanne (John) Pope, Vickie (Randy) Zurcher, and Keith (Cindy) Owens.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Travis Owens and Lyndon Owens.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Westside Free Will Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in Grier Cemetery, Diamond Branch Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Westside Free Will Baptist Church, 530 Vox Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Free Will Baptist Church, 530 Vox Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you plan to attend either the visitation or service the family asks you to please use good judgment, practice social distancing, and wear a mask.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 18, 2020.