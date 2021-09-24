Daniel Lee Cameron, 28, of Lake City died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Henryhand Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 860 N. Old Georgetown Road, Lake City.
To Cheryl Cameron & family, my condolences to you at this time. Grief can be so hard but thanks to GOD is beside you. I am sending prayers from my family to yours doing this time cousin.
Love Rachel n Moses
Theresa Rogers
Family
September 29, 2021
None of us know the reason why but what we do know for sure is that God is in control. Blessed be the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. Amen
Love you Cheryl
Glynis Cameron Robinson
Family
September 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Loving you with all of our hearts.