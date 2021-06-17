Menu
Daniel Kennedy
Timmonsville High School
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Daniel

Kennedy

Celebration of Life for Mr. Daniel Kennedy will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 18th at the Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.

Daniel, son of the late Arthur and Katie Kennedy, departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was educated in public schools of Florence County and was a member of the 1976 Class of Timmonsville High School.

Left to cherish his precious memories: one sister, Jestine Dubose; three brothers-in-law, Gregory (Veronica) Townsend, Horace (Lisa) Townsend, and Marshall Townsend; two Sisters-in-law: Cynthia Starr, and Karen Coe; great aunt, Corine Stewart; a special friend, Mrs. Nancy Benton and a host of other family and friends.

Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
SC
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.