Daniel NicholsonPardueDaniel Nicholson Pardue, 73, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born in Florence, a son of the late Wallace and Loutee Hinson Pardue. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Allen Pardue. Daniel graduated from McClenaghan in 1967 and then attended Wingate College and Baptist College of Charleston. He was retired, having worked as an insurance agent and most recently with Home Depot. Daniel was strong in his Christian faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Florence and attended the Church at King Avenue. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Daniel is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marian "Maribeth" Cain Pardue; his sister, Laura Pardue of Concord, NC; three nephews, Wesley Cain and Wade Cain, both of Pamplico, and Grayson Cain of NC; sister-in-law Brenda Poston Cain of Pamplico; special cousins, Harry and Larry Jordan of Florence; and a number of other cousins. A graveside service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Pamplico, SC. The family will speak to those in attendance following the service. Memorials may be made to the Church at King Avenue, 800 W. King Ave., Florence, SC 29501.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina