Darlene Watkins Stone
1956 - 2020
DARLINGTON -- Darlene Watkins Stone, age 64, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16 at 10:00am in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Masks will be required during the service.

Born February 18, 1956, Darlene was the daughter of the late James Herbert Watkins and Sarah Mae Warren Watkins. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her grandchildren, nieces and nephews very much and was always happy spending time with them. Darlene was a member of the Hartsville First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Brown of Darlington; grandchildren, Autumn Tougas and Christopher Brown; sister, Donna (Marty) Boseman of Hartsville; and brother, Dennis (Marie) Watkins of Darlington, two nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walton "Walt" Stone, who died in 2019.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Florence National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home
