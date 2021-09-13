Menu
Darrel Audwin Canteen
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Darrel Audwin Canteen , 29, of Timmonsville, SC, died Saturday, September 11, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Abundant Life Church
3030 S, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so very sorry for your loss. I never really got to know Darrel the way I would have liked, but that´s the way things are it seems in our fast-paced lives these days. Please know that I share in your sorrow & if there´s anything I can do, PLEASE let me know. With much love to the family & Darrel´s friends.
Aunt Wanda Martin
Family
September 16, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about sweet Darrell. We always waved to each other when I was on car duty at Savannah Grove. He always had a smile on his face! Love to all of you!
Mary Grady ( when I knew y´all I was Mary Cook.)
September 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and friends. May the Lord watch over you giving you peace and strength at this time .
Bertha L. McLaughlin
Friend
September 13, 2021
