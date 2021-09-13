I´m so very sorry for your loss. I never really got to know Darrel the way I would have liked, but that´s the way things are it seems in our fast-paced lives these days. Please know that I share in your sorrow & if there´s anything I can do, PLEASE let me know. With much love to the family & Darrel´s friends.

Aunt Wanda Martin Family September 16, 2021