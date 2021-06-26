David Stanley
Baudendistel
FLORENCE -- David Stanley Baudendistel, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
Mr. Baudendistel was born in French Woods, New York, the son of Stanley and Helen Ray Baudendistel. He was a graduate of Hancock Central School and after graduation served in the US Army in Korea. David worked with Celotex Corp for more than 30 years. He was an avid pilot and ran his private flight instruction company.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years Margaret Granstrand Baudendistel; three children, Ann, Beth and John; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P O Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66676 or any patriot charity of your choice
.
