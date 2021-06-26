Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Stanley Baudendistel
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
David Stanley

Baudendistel

FLORENCE -- David Stanley Baudendistel, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.

Mr. Baudendistel was born in French Woods, New York, the son of Stanley and Helen Ray Baudendistel. He was a graduate of Hancock Central School and after graduation served in the US Army in Korea. David worked with Celotex Corp for more than 30 years. He was an avid pilot and ran his private flight instruction company.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years Margaret Granstrand Baudendistel; three children, Ann, Beth and John; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66676 or any patriot charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 W W Palmetto St, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Margaret, Wishing peace and comfort to you and your family as you grieve the loss of Dave. He is at rest and free of pain which I'm sure you are grateful for. Sending love and hugs, dear friend.
Sheila Elias
June 28, 2021
Dave was a true friend and will be missed by all.
Butch Carroll
Other
June 27, 2021
It was my honor to have known Dave and consider myself his friend. Dave will be missed but definitely never forgotten.
Roger Blackmon
Friend
June 26, 2021
Dave was a fine person and an excellent flight instructor. It was a pleasure to know him and be his student. Big guy with big heart.
Major McGee,jr.
Friend
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results