David Brian
Dyches
Timmonsville, SC
David Brian Dyches, 58, of Timmonsville died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home.
David was born in Florida. He was the son of Joyce Hair of St. Matthews and the late John Clifton Dyches. David served his country in the United States Airforce. He enjoyed building model cars, working on cars and watching YouTube. David worked for McCall Farms in Effingham as a forklift driver.
Surviving include his mother of St. Matthews; his daughter, Kristina "Krissy" Dyches of Timmonsville; his brother, Bruce Dyches (Lisa Bowen) of St. Matthews; his grandchildren, John Davis, and Elizabeth Davis; special uncle, Roger "Bo" (Beth) Griffin; and niece, Amber Dyches.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Jan. 11, 2022.