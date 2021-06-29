David Allan
Elliott, Sr.
Hemingway, SC David Allan Elliott, Sr.,73, widower of Beverly Lewis Elliott, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home. Mr. David was born in Hemingway, SC, a son of the late Lonnie Elliott, Sr. and the late Doris Powell Elliott Collins. He was the Vice President of Technology for Anderson Brothers Bank, a member of the Hemingway First Baptist Church, a member of the Indiantown Masonic Lodge # 365 and was also a member of the Omar Jailbirds. He enjoyed collecting, fishing, hunting, golfing, cooking especially using his own sauce on his BBQ, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his children, Monica (Scott) Richardson and David Allan (Kimberly) Elliott, Jr.; grandchildren, Hannah (Kenneth) Jackson, Riley Grace Richardson, Kendall Alexis Elliott, David Gage Elliott, and Lucas Everly Elliott; great-grand on the way, Annalie Harper Jackson; sisters, Elaine Young and Susan (Henry) Lowrimore; brother, Lonnie "Buddy" Elliott, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Mill Branch Free Will Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the Old Johnsonville Cemetery, 846 S. Georgetown Hwy, Johnsonville, SC 29555.The family will receive friends form 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM in the Mill Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 224 Evans Rd., Johnsonville, SC 29555. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
-Greenville, 950 W. Farris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please use good judgment, practice social distancing, and wearing a mask is at your own personal preference. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
