Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Mitchell Hickey Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
David Mitchell

Hickey, Sr.

David Mitchell Hickey, Sr., 71, of Florence, SC passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Mr. Hickey was born in Florence, SC a son of the late William Edward "Bubba" Hickey, Sr. and Merideth Turner Hickey. He was a US Army veteran having served during Vietnam and worked for DuPont for over 30 years.

Surviving are his sons, David M. (Jenny) Hickey, Jr. of McBee, SC and John Taylor Hickey of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Megan Elizabeth (Steven) Blue of Florence; grandchildren, Skylar, Jackson T., Jackson D., Madeleine, Taylor, and Carter; brothers, Ed (Sandy) Hickey of Summerville and W.E. "Bud" (Carol) Hickey, Jr. of Florence; sister, Emma Huggins of Florence.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence National Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sympathy to all the family.
KATHERINE WEBB
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results