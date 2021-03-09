David Mitchell
Hickey, Sr.
David Mitchell Hickey, Sr., 71, of Florence, SC passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Mr. Hickey was born in Florence, SC a son of the late William Edward "Bubba" Hickey, Sr. and Merideth Turner Hickey. He was a US Army veteran having served during Vietnam and worked for DuPont for over 30 years.
Surviving are his sons, David M. (Jenny) Hickey, Jr. of McBee, SC and John Taylor Hickey of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Megan Elizabeth (Steven) Blue of Florence; grandchildren, Skylar, Jackson T., Jackson D., Madeleine, Taylor, and Carter; brothers, Ed (Sandy) Hickey of Summerville and W.E. "Bud" (Carol) Hickey, Jr. of Florence; sister, Emma Huggins of Florence.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 9, 2021.