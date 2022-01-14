David "DJ"



Johnson Jr.



Graveside services for Mr. David "DJ" Johnson Jr. will be 1 PM Saturday, January 15 in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home of Timmonsville, SC. He entered eternal rest on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1931, in Timmonsville, SC a son of David "Tobe" Johnson Sr. and Pauline Butler Johnson. He was hard-working farmer, employee of Wise Construction Company and life-long resident of the Timmonsville community. He was also a long-time member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. He was married to the late Mrs. Clara Mae Johnson.



Survivors include: fourteen children, seven sons, Larry (JoAnn) Johnson, Bennie (Sheila) Johnson, Rodney (Betty) Johnson, Craig Johnson, Derick (Elaine) Johnson, Michael (Andrea) Johnson, Terrence (Sonia) Johnson; seven daughters, Diane Haigler, Cindy (Mike) Worrell, Bonita (Boykin) Jordan, Wanda (Jack) Smith, Vickie Williams, Pam (Shawn) Smith, Tisha (Terelle) Bailey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother Herbert (Ralphine) Johnson ; two sisters, Dorothy White and Caroline Franklin.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 14, 2022.