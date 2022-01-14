Menu
David "DJ" Johnson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC
David "DJ"

Johnson Jr.

Graveside services for Mr. David "DJ" Johnson Jr. will be 1 PM Saturday, January 15 in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home of Timmonsville, SC. He entered eternal rest on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1931, in Timmonsville, SC a son of David "Tobe" Johnson Sr. and Pauline Butler Johnson. He was hard-working farmer, employee of Wise Construction Company and life-long resident of the Timmonsville community. He was also a long-time member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. He was married to the late Mrs. Clara Mae Johnson.

Survivors include: fourteen children, seven sons, Larry (JoAnn) Johnson, Bennie (Sheila) Johnson, Rodney (Betty) Johnson, Craig Johnson, Derick (Elaine) Johnson, Michael (Andrea) Johnson, Terrence (Sonia) Johnson; seven daughters, Diane Haigler, Cindy (Mike) Worrell, Bonita (Boykin) Jordan, Wanda (Jack) Smith, Vickie Williams, Pam (Shawn) Smith, Tisha (Terelle) Bailey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother Herbert (Ralphine) Johnson ; two sisters, Dorothy White and Caroline Franklin.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
Sansbury Cemetery
757 E Main St, Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Sorry for your loss, I always thought a lot of Mr. DJ & Mrs. Clara Mae. I just saw his obituary. My thoughts & prayers are with all of yo
Linda White Broadwell
January 22, 2022
Caroline I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. I am praying for you and your family to find peace and comfort in these difficult days ahead. God Bless.
Julia Bailey
Family
January 14, 2022
"The loss of a loved one is never easy. That´s why we want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this challenging time."
Tender Care Home Health Melton
Other
January 14, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
SIMON & FRANCINE JACKSON & family
Friend
January 14, 2022
