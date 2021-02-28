Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Henry Lance Sr.
David Henry Lance, Sr. , 81, of Florence, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The family will receive friends 3-4 p.m. Tuesday at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dave will certainly be missed here on Vivian. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Dave was a very kind man. I will miss him.
Nancy
March 7, 2021
Dear dear friend you will surely be missed
Linda Tipton
March 1, 2021
Lesia and family, we are so sorry for your loss. We thought the world of David and regret that we didn´t spend more time with him when you were attending Cashua Church of God. He was a very special man and loved by many. Prayers for strength and comfort through the coming days. I know he will be missed.
Charles and Lynn Lynch
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results