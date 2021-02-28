Dave will certainly be missed here on Vivian. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Dave was a very kind man. I will miss him.
Nancy
March 7, 2021
Dear dear friend you will surely be missed
Linda Tipton
March 1, 2021
Lesia and family, we are so sorry for your loss. We thought the world of David and regret that we didn´t spend more time with him when you were attending Cashua Church of God. He was a very special man and loved by many. Prayers for strength and comfort through the coming days. I know he will be missed.