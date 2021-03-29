I was devastated like everyone upon hearing of Al's passing. I can say this without blinking an eye, that Al Williams was/is one of the finest ....kindest......God and Family loving men that I have ever known. Every man should aspire to be like Al Wiiliams. I cherish every moment of our friendship and the time we had working together at Sonoco. Al put God and Family first in everything that he did and each decision he made and I know every person that knew "Algernon" .....as I loved to call him...would say the same. Any person that met Al sought his friendship because of his kindness and humor. A true Southern Gentleman. The world lost one of the finest gentlemen it will ever see, but heaven gained an angel on Sunday morning, 3/28. I know Al is in Heaven today and pray that God will allow me to see my friend there again one day. I pray that God will give the entire family peace thru this difficult time.

Matt King March 29, 2021