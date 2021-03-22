Dean
Pattillo
Dean Miles Cusack Pattillo, age 81, widow of George W. Pattillo, Sr., and daughter of Herbert and Lillie Miles, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was born and reared in Lake City, SC and spent her entire life in Florence County. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in the Friendfield Community for four decades, and later joined Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Florence – serving as a teacher, choir member and helper in both churches. For much of her adult life, she worked as a homemaker and mother to five children, and helped her first husband work on the farm. Outside the home, she worked for Belk Department Stores in sales, requisitions and management until her retirement. After retirement, she and Mr. Pattillo were able to conduct a weekly ministerial outreach at a local nursing home until their health limited their activities.
She was a meticulous house keeper, a perfectionist in cleaning and organizing her home, and a great cook. Some of her specialties were dressing at Thanksgiving and other gatherings, jelly cakes and banana pudding. She loved pictures and maintained a large collection of photo albums dating back to her childhood. She enjoyed singing, reading, traveling and trying different restaurants. She liked big family gatherings and spending time talking with everyone there. Over her lifetime, she sent thousands of cards to commemorate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and condolences in times of loss and sorrow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Pattillo, Sr. and her first husband, James Richard Cusack, I; her sons, Jimmy and Kevin Cusack; a stepdaughter, Ethel Pattillo Perkins; her father, Herbert Miles; her sister, Teresa Miles Jones; an infant brother, Herbert Miles, Jr.; a son-in-law, Reedy Floyd; and a number of extended family members and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Lillie Miles; her daughters, Joni Rogers (Bobby), Toni Cusack (Richard McKenzie) and Sheila Floyd; two stepsons, George, Jr. and Bruce Pattillo; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; her sister, Sara Miles Baker (James); her brother, Legrande Miles (Grace); nieces, nephews, cousins; good friends and good neighbors - many who visited and provided for her and Mr. Pattillo – before and after their health failed. Special thanks are extended to a number of these friends, including: her pastor and his wife, Rev. and Mrs. Lacy Gay; Ridgecrest Baptist Church family members; Ms. Lib Luhrs, Beth and Peter Gould, Linda Hicks, Bryant and Brenda Hudson, Earl and Brenda Russ, Scott and Melinda Crawford, Buddy and Kathleen Morris, and Phillip and Teresa Andrews - to name a few. Gratitude is extended to her faithful neighbors: Mike and Sherry Williams, B. J. Lee and Caleb Williams - who helped over the years in countless ways. Her daughter, Toni, deserves true commendation for personally assisting and attending to her and Mr. Pattillo for years. Sincere appreciation also goes to her grandson, Bert Bailey, who answered many calls for help and assistance over the past few years; and to her grandson, John Lee and his fiance', Allyson Carraway, who provided companionship and attentive care - day and night - during the last few months of her life.
Per her request, there will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church in the Friendfield Community for family members and close friends at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. For the safety of all: social distancing, face coverings, no hugging, no handshaking and all virus prevention protocols are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of choice
; to Hebron Baptist Church, 8655 Francis Marion Road, Scranton; or to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1011 South Parker Drive, Florence.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 22, 2021.