Deleon Eugene Lee, Jr., 84, devoted husband of Sandra Gause Lee passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after a brief illness, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26th at 3:00 PM at Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, SC followed by burial at High Hill Cemetery, Scranton.



The family will receive friends and family for visitation one hour prior to the service.



