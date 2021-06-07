Deloris Stone
Deloris Stone Brock, 82, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Ms. Brock was born in Vox, SC, on January 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Marvin Doris Stone and Thelma Louise Cox Stone. She attended Wingate University and High Point University, majoring in Physical Education and Biology. After graduation, she taught High School Biology and coached varsity basketball, softball and tennis. She was in school systems for thirty years: twenty-two of that at Johnsonville High School; five years at Winyaw School, Georgetown, SC; and a year at Brynes, Florence, SC. She loved to read, play tennis, golf and traveled extensively. She visited all 50 states. She was a member of the Florence County Election Committee and also served as Chairperson for the Election Committee of Johnsonville, SC in the past. While living in Hartsville, Ms. Brock attended St. Luke United Methodist Church in Hartsville and was a member of Vox Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnsonville.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sisters; Diane S. Marsh, Daisy S. Calcutt, and Doris M. Johnson.
Ms. Brock is survived by her daughters, Lori Brock (Sandy Scott) Strickland of Hartsville, SC and Marla Brock (Bryan Robert) Durig of Columbia, SC; former husband, James P. Brock; grandchildren, Martha Brock Strickland, James Scott Strickland, Nicole Durig Quinlan, Mallory Deloris Durig, Marlene Delaney Durig, and Meagan Heidi Durig; great-grandchild, Declan Bryan Quinlan; brothers, Donald Stone and Doolittle Stone; sister, Dora DuRant all of Johnsonville, SC; twelve nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Debbie Johnson of Nichols and Addie Page of Lake View.
Memorials may be made to Patriot Hospice, 618 8th Avenue, Unit D, Aynor, SC 29511.
Published by SCNow from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2021.