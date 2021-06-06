Dennis Paul
Shanahan
Dennis Paul Shanahan, 90, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Mr. Shanahan was born the son of the late Margurite Shanahan Stubblefield and Daniel Paul Shanahan in Greenville, Mississippi. He was a veteran of the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Joyce Ann Conley Shanahan.
Mr. Shanahan is survived by his sons, Dennis Timothy Shanahan of Florence and Michael Patrick Shanahan (Cathy) of Hillsboro, OH; daughters, Linda Marie McNamara (Tim) of Florence, Theresa Shanahan Taylor of Cincinnati, OH and Julia Helen Wyrick (Danny) of Lexington, SC; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Tilden McKowan "Bubba" Shanahan (Barbara) of Atlanta, GA.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 6, 2021.