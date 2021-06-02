To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
1 Entry
I´m sorry for your loss. Mr. Shanahan was a very interesting man. I knew him as a customer where I work. He became a friend and a joy to see him when he came to the store. My condolences and I will miss seeing this gentleman.