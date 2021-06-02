Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Paul Shanahan
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Dennis Paul Shanahan, 90, of Florence died Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m sorry for your loss. Mr. Shanahan was a very interesting man. I knew him as a customer where I work. He became a friend and a joy to see him when he came to the store. My condolences and I will miss seeing this gentleman.
George E. Holiway
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results