Derrick "Nick" J.
Lee
Derrick "Nick" J. Lee, 75, husband of Pauline "Polly" Morais Lee, died unexpectedly at MUSC Health of Florence, on October 6, 2021.
Mr. Lee was born on October 12, 1945 in Florence County, son of the late Henry Joshua Lee and Christine Melton Lee. He was a proud graduate of the Lake City High School Class of 1963 and Florence - Darlington Technical College. Nick served in the United States Air Force in France and Germany from 1965 -1969, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his discharge from service, he joined his brother Pedro in business as Lee Electrical and Plumbing. He was later employed by Walmart as an Associate Manager for 25 years. In his retirement years, he became a member of the Florence Honor Guard performing Full Military Honors for deceased Veterans and serving as the group's Operations Officer for several years. He loved the Lord, discussing scriptures, his wife of 51 years, Polly, his children, and grandchildren, his Walmart coworkers, Florence Veterans Honor Guard, decorating for Christmas, doing yard work, taking long naps and falling asleep while watching his favorite westerns. Nick was very creative, artistic, loved to take pictures, and was the "Photo Shop King" producing many unique and cherished photos.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline Morais Lee of Lake City; daughter, Danielle (Allen) Miller; son, Benjamin (Alexus) Lee; grandchildren, Logan, Jacob, and Hank Lee; sisters-in-law, Donnie Mae Lee and Nancy Lee; nephews, Terrell (Lorra) Lee, Chris Lee, Wayne Lee and Phillip Lee; and niece, Cathy Lee.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his stepfather, Theodore Lee; brothers, Reverend Gerald Lee, Pedro Lee and sister, Dempie Lee.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The Florence Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 12771, Florence, SC 29504, Wounded Warrior Project
, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758540, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8540 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Carolina Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Oct. 8, 2021.