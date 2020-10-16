Deva Leslie
McCarter
COLUMBIA Mr. Deva Leslie McCarter, 100, died on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the VA nursing care facility in Columbia, S.C. The family is thankful for the excellent care he received there. He was a Marine and served in World War II.
Mr. McCarter was born on October 19, 1919 in York County, S.C., son of the late William Jackson McCarter and Etta Melton McCarter. He grew up in Rock Hill. He graduated from Winthrop Training School and attended the University of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Elizabeth Inman McCarter, and eight brother and sisters. He is survived by two sons, Bobby McCarter of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Brian McCarter of New York, NY; two daughters, Leslie Avant and husband Dan of Columbia, S.C. and Melinda Streett and husband Ken of Florence; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He loved his family and made countless sacrifices for them.
Mr. McCarter started his career as a pitcher playing minor league baseball. He played for the Palmetto State League in Florence. They called him "Devastatin' Deva." He coached little league baseball in Florence for many years. He worked with the Atlantic Coast Line railroad from 1941 to 1984. He served as local chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. The men that worked with him on the railroad were his closest friends. He wrote a book about his life on the railroad called, "God Bless the Railroad Man."
The love and care that Mrs. Helen Poston showed to Mr. McCarter over the years is greatly appreciated by the family.
A private family memorial service will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery. The service will be conducted by Rev. Brad Bird of River City Chapel, Columbia, S.C. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 16, 2020.