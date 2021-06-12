Menu
Devon T. Hopkins
Timmonsville High School
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Devon T.

Hopkins

TIMMONSVILLE -- Devon Tyler Hopkins, 18, died on June 7, 2021 from injuries sustained in a trucking accident.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Timmonsville High School Gym. Burial will follow at Byrd Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Gym before the service.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Jun. 12, 2021.
Jun
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Timmonsville High School Gymnasium
304 Kemper Street, Timmonsville, SC
Jun
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Timmonsville High School Gymnasium
304 Kemper Street, Timmonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.