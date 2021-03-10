DeWayne Lucas
Crowley
PATRICK -- Mr. DeWayne Lucas Crowley, age 71, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Agape Hospice House of Columbia. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Julian Cato with the eulogy being delivered by his son, Michael Crowley. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Due to the continued COVID-19 risks, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times and refrain from any physical contact. The family would like for all attending the service to please wear a face covering.
Mr. Crowley was born May 29, 1949 in Patrick, SC a son of the late Bennie and Viola Gulledge Crowley. He was a retired employee of Sonoco Industries with 40 years of service. An avid outdoorsman, DeWayne enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, and spending time in nature. He also enjoyed playing golf and watching sports. Of all things that brought him enjoyment, spending time with his grandchildren was the joy of his life.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Jewell R. Crowley of the home; children, Crystal (Clifton) Mangum of Chesterfield, SC, Michael (Serena) Crowley of Columbia, SC, and Wesley Crowley of Lugoff, SC; grandchildren, Caston Mangum, and Zoey Mangum; brothers, Leverne Crowley, and Timothy Crowley both of Patrick, SC; sister, Sue Thompson of Salisbury, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Flowers are welcomed, but for those wishing to make a memorial donation, the family suggests memorials be made to the Agape Columbia Hospice House, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the physicians and staff at the Agape Hospice House of Columbia for their exceptional love and care shown to Mr. Crowley and his family.
Active pallbearers will be Nathan Thompson, Micah Thompson, Caleb Thompson, Ben Crowley, Paul Wizikowski, and Nathan Gardner.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Crowley family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 10, 2021.