Dianne Prosser
Parker
FLORENCE – Dianne Prosser Parker departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Florence County on October 17, 1942, the daughter of Jabo and DeVon Prosser.
She graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1960 and married her high school sweetheart, Eddie Parker, in August of 1962; after which she worked to help him finish dental school and residency before returning to Florence in 1970.
She was active in her church, Central United Methodist Church, and community until health issues limited her mobility.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Ted, Buddy, and Ferrell Prosser. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eddie Parker of Florence; three children, Sherry (Jamie) Clark of Sunset Beach, NC, Edward (Samantha) Parker of Weston, CT, and Cary (Virginia) Parker of Ft. Mill, SC; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at Marilyn's Garden, 1655 Cherokee Road, Florence, at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
For the health of all, we encourage those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, Mercy Medicine, or the charity of one's choice
.
Condolences may be left for the family at waterspowellfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2020.