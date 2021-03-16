I love you Uncle Dock...you've been like my 2nd Dad...you understand why I've done things the way I am doing them now...you taught me to stand for what I believe in and against what I dont...we've had long talks about this and other things that we both needed to talk about....I love you..I always have ...I always will...save me spot ...I have the hope of seeing you again one day...you are a great man in my eyes!...Love you , always!!!!!



Eddie Williamson Family March 16, 2021