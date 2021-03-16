In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Praying for everyone that Loves you. R I P UNCLE BUTCH
Larry & Lorie Martin
Family
March 16, 2021
Thank You for excepting me into the Family & I Love you ❤ ... I'll see you in Heaven....
Sharon Spruell
Family
March 16, 2021
Doc was my 1st Coach and a good one. He made a positive mpact on lots of his former players lives, including mine. Thanks Coach
Will Webster
Friend
March 16, 2021
Thank you for excepting into the Family. I love you and I'll see you in Heaven
Sharon Spruell
March 16, 2021
I love you Uncle Dock...you've been like my 2nd Dad...you understand why I've done things the way I am doing them now...you taught me to stand for what I believe in and against what I dont...we've had long talks about this and other things that we both needed to talk about....I love you..I always have ...I always will...save me spot ...I have the hope of seeing you again one day...you are a great man in my eyes!...Love you , always!!!!!
Eddie Williamson
Family
March 16, 2021
Thanks for all you did Doc
Young Webster
Friend
March 16, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. He was a good guy and will be missed. Praying for your family.
Patricia Dimmery
Friend
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. R.I.P. Dock.
Juleen Graham-Greene
Friend
March 16, 2021
Sending love and prayers
Katherine Williamson
Friend
March 16, 2021
So sorry Jane, Doc was a wonderful man and will be remembered. My prayers and thoughts are with you and the family.