Dolores Jewels
Brumbles
MULLINS -- Dolores Jewels Brumbles, 82, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. Masks and social distancing precautions will be in place. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all those unable to attend.
Mrs. Brumbles was born in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late William and Anna Stradowski Jewels. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred P. "AP" Brumbles, Jr.; and son, Brian Michael Brumbles. She was retired from Arvin Merritor. Mrs. Brumbles was a member of Mullins Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her children: Donna (Jim) Newman of Florence, Rev. Billy (Karen) Brumbles of Mullins, and Andrew (Charlene) Brumbles of Florence; brother, Jerry (Carmela) Jewels of New York; grandchildren: David Perkins, III, Matthew (Courtney) Perkins, Jennifer (Jason) Powers, Kayle (Josh) Brumbles, Brittany Brumbles, Brian (Jennifer) Brumbles. Jessica (Presley) Brumbles, Michelle (Trey) Bryant, Zachary (Sabrina) Blankenship and honorary granddaughter Stephanie (Brooks) Harper; great-grandchildren: Weston Powers, Oliver Powers, Ian Powers, Silas Bryant, Luna Bryant, Atticus Bryant, Jasmin Seymour, Amber Seymour, Benjamin Seymour, Raven Beckley, and Kayden Beckley; long time best friend, Darlene Dadds and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(StJude.org
) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to McLeod Hospice House 1203 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 269506.
