Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Don O'Neil Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Don O'Neil Cox, 86, of Florence died Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Uldine, David and I are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie Gandy
Family
October 3, 2021
Liberty Call, Marine. Rest in Peace. Semper Fi
Wallace Lockhart
October 2, 2021
We were good friends with Don and attended Immanuel Baptist Church worshipping together. Our prayers for his family in their loss. He was a brother Deacon too.
Dr. George and Avis Petrotta
October 2, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family. He is at peace now. May you hearts be lifted up at this time of loss. Our Father in HEAVEN has chosen another flower. If we can be of help we are here for you.
Harry &Carolyn Matthews
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results