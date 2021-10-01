Don O'Neil Cox, 86, of Florence died Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Uldine, David and I are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie Gandy
Family
October 3, 2021
Liberty Call, Marine. Rest in Peace. Semper Fi
Wallace Lockhart
October 2, 2021
We were good friends with Don and attended Immanuel Baptist Church worshipping together. Our prayers for his family in their loss. He was a brother Deacon too.
Dr. George and Avis Petrotta
October 2, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family. He is at peace now. May you hearts be lifted up at this time of loss. Our Father in HEAVEN has chosen another flower. If we can be of help we are here for you.