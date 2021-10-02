Don O'Neil
Cox
Don O'Neil Cox, 86, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Mr. Cox was born in Florence, SC June 24, 1935 to the late Wade Hampton Cox and Edna McLeod Cox. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1953. After graduation he proudly served his country for 12 years in the US Marine Corps and 24 years with the Federal Aviation Administration retiring in 1989. He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, life member of Hampton Lodge #204 AFM, past master of Mecca Lodge #407, life member of Omar Shrine Temple, and Past Commander of Florence VFW Post 3181. He was a member of and former deacon of Immanuel Baptist Church of Florence. Don deeply loved his family, his country, his friends, and most of all, his Lord Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Louise L. Cox; sisters, Naomi Doughty, Agnes Miles; brothers, Wade Cox, Charles Cox, and Herman Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Uldine Powers Poulas Cox; children, Don O'Neil Cox, II (Gwen), Dr. Montgomery H. Cox (Dena); step-children, Bradley Poulas (Terri) and Lorraine Poulas Nash; grandchildren, Amy Beth Emert (Charles) and Don O'Neil Cox, III (Elizabeth), Sara Cox, Matthew Cox, Jacob Cox, and Abigail Cox; step-grandchildren, Avery Poulas (Tonya), Meagan Johnson (Lane), Brad Poulas (Chelsea), and Colby Nash; great-grandchildren, Eli Emert, Lylah Cox, Gavin Poulas, Price Johnson, Sara Lane Johnson, Bradlie Kay Poulas, Levi Poulas, Jack Poulas; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Peggy Mayville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 306 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church with the service to be held at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 2, 2021.