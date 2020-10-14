Menu
Don Dunn
DIED
October 12, 2020
Don

Dunn

TIMMONSVILLE -- Donald Ray Dunn, 76, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Social distancing will be observed please wear a mask.

Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oct
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lake Swamp Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
Linda, I am so sorry. Donald was always one of my favorite cousins. Love and prayers for all of you.
Dianne Barefoot McLamb
October 13, 2020