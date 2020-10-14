Don
Dunn
TIMMONSVILLE -- Donald Ray Dunn, 76, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Social distancing will be observed please wear a mask.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.