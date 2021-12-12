Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Ray Altman
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Donald Ray

Altman

Donald Ray Altman, 83, of Florence, SC, entered eternal rest on December 7, 2021 after a brief illness.

Donald was born to the late Edward Altman and Susan Rogers in Pamplico, SC. Donald lived a life of service which began in the Air Force, continued at Sherwin William's, and concluded doing lawn maintenance for many faithful customers.

Donald is survived by sister Geraldine Mandakunis (Louis), nephew William Stokes, niece Rebecca Stokes, grand-nephew Jordan Stokes, nieces Karlin and Sharon Altman, and other family members. He was preceded in death by sisters Sudie LaVonne (Bill), and Martha Anne and brothers Edward (Sara) and Gene, niece Jo Anne Stokes, and several half brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Hillside Freewill Baptist Church.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Dec
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Hom
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.