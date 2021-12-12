Donald Ray
Altman
Donald Ray Altman, 83, of Florence, SC, entered eternal rest on December 7, 2021 after a brief illness.
Donald was born to the late Edward Altman and Susan Rogers in Pamplico, SC. Donald lived a life of service which began in the Air Force, continued at Sherwin William's, and concluded doing lawn maintenance for many faithful customers.
Donald is survived by sister Geraldine Mandakunis (Louis), nephew William Stokes, niece Rebecca Stokes, grand-nephew Jordan Stokes, nieces Karlin and Sharon Altman, and other family members. He was preceded in death by sisters Sudie LaVonne (Bill), and Martha Anne and brothers Edward (Sara) and Gene, niece Jo Anne Stokes, and several half brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Hillside Freewill Baptist Church.
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2021.