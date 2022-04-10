Donald "Don"
Baskum Floyd
LEXINGTON, SC - Donald "Don" Baskum Floyd, 90, went to be with his Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022.
A military graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Thomas Cemetery in Olanta, SC. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
Don was born in Olanta, SC to the late Fred Baskum Floyd and the late Marcelle Sims Floyd. He is survived by his wife Pansy King Floyd; two daughters, Donna (Joe) McIntyre of St. Augustine, FL and Nicole (Brian) Beasley of Gilbert, SC; one son, Fred S. (Heather) Floyd of Olanta, SC; seven grandchildren, Evan McIntyre, Tristen McIntyre, Caroline Beasley, Morgan Beasley, Tanner Remington Floyd, Savannah Grace Floyd, and Izak Martinez; one sister, Geneva (Dr. Joseph H.) Gibbons of Columbia, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Fredalea Floyd Sams and a niece Lisa Ann Gibbons Peake.
Don was a member of the Olanta Baptist Church; was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; a mason; a former Shriner with Jamil Temple. He was a graduate of Olanta High School; attended the University of Georgia and Clemson University. He worked as Manager of CIT Finance Company in Florence, Spartanburg, and Charlotte. He was Executive Vice President of First National Bank of South Carolina in Columbia and Florence, SC. He owned and operated Florence Marine Center in Florence, SC for several years. He served on the Lynches Lake Camp Branch Watershed for over 20 years. He served as President of St. Andrews Sertoma Club, was a life member and received the Sertoma Gold Coat Award. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and gardening.
Flowers will be acceptable or memorials may be made to the Olanta Baptist Church, 207 Magnolia St. Olanta, SC 29114.
Arrangements made through Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC, (843)396-4470. www.floydfuneral.com
Floyd Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Apr. 10, 2022.