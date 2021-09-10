Menu
Donald Mandela Jackson
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Donald Jackson died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Ideal Funeral Parlor.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Justice: Grayson, Les and I are sorry to hear of your father's passing. It was an honor to know your dad and Les enjoyed the many talks he had with him. We are praying that peace and comfort will be with you and your family. We love you Justice.
Stephanie S Harrell
Friend
September 14, 2021
May your hearts forever be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kariann Reaves
Family
September 12, 2021
