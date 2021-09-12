Donald Joseph
Wynn
Donald Joseph Wynn, 65, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a brief illness.
Mr. Wynn was born a son of the late Louise Rogers Wynn and Robert Woodrow Wynn. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Mr. Wynn worked at La-Z-boy for 25 years. He spent many days on the baseball fields of Florence coaching youth of all ages. He also ran up and down basketball courts and football fields refereeing for SCISA.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert William "Bobby" Wynn.
Mr. Wynn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Esther Calcutt Wynn; daughter, Janet "Dee" Stone (Lee) of Florence; son, Donald Joseph Wynn, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Columbia; grandchildren, Trey Stone, Aaron Stone, Ella Wynn and Jack Wynn; sister, Carol Honney (Harvey) of Florence and brother, James David Wynn of Charlotte, NC.
Memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at South Florence Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, also at the Church.
Memorials may be made to House of Hope, Men's Ministry, 1020 West Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29501.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.