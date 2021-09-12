Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Joseph Wynn
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Donald Joseph

Wynn

Donald Joseph Wynn, 65, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mr. Wynn was born a son of the late Louise Rogers Wynn and Robert Woodrow Wynn. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Mr. Wynn worked at La-Z-boy for 25 years. He spent many days on the baseball fields of Florence coaching youth of all ages. He also ran up and down basketball courts and football fields refereeing for SCISA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert William "Bobby" Wynn.

Mr. Wynn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Esther Calcutt Wynn; daughter, Janet "Dee" Stone (Lee) of Florence; son, Donald Joseph Wynn, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Columbia; grandchildren, Trey Stone, Aaron Stone, Ella Wynn and Jack Wynn; sister, Carol Honney (Harvey) of Florence and brother, James David Wynn of Charlotte, NC.

Memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at South Florence Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, also at the Church.

Memorials may be made to House of Hope, Men's Ministry, 1020 West Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29501.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
South Florence Baptist Church
SC
Sep
14
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
South Florence Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Esther, I am so sorry for your loss. I know how much you two loved each other. I pray that the memories you have made with each other will get you through this time. We will be sending up prayers for you and your family during this time.. I love you Girl!
Avis Wainright
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results