Donnie H.
Outlaw Jr.
DARLINGTON -- Donnie H. Outlaw, Jr., age 72, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 5th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born on August 12, 1948, Donnie was the son of the late Donnie H. Outlaw, Sr. and Mabel Walters Bunch. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, and then worked for Duke Energy until his retirement. Donnie enjoyed golf, playing his guitar and singing, and growing tomatoes in his garden. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Susan R. Outlaw; son, Scott Outlaw; grandson, Campbell Outlaw; two sisters, Mary Jo Richardson and Elizabeth Barringer.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502; or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 3, 2021.