Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donnie H. Outlaw Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Donnie H.

Outlaw Jr.

DARLINGTON -- Donnie H. Outlaw, Jr., age 72, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 5th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.

Born on August 12, 1948, Donnie was the son of the late Donnie H. Outlaw, Sr. and Mabel Walters Bunch. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, and then worked for Duke Energy until his retirement. Donnie enjoyed golf, playing his guitar and singing, and growing tomatoes in his garden. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Susan R. Outlaw; son, Scott Outlaw; grandson, Campbell Outlaw; two sisters, Mary Jo Richardson and Elizabeth Barringer.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502; or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grove Hill Cemetery
405 S. Warley, Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Belk Funeral Home - Darlington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Donnie was an amazing person. Awesome co-worker. Thanks Donnie for the many laughs. Enjoy entertaining in heaven. You will be missed.
Phyllis Tilley
March 7, 2021
Fly high, old friend...I know you have Heaven smiling
Susie Ward Guyton
March 5, 2021
Susan and family, I am so sorry for your loss and the pain of that loss.
Amelia M Lewis
March 4, 2021
Rest in Peace My Friend, you will be missed.
Chip Stroup
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. I love y´all and you are in my prayers. Donnie was such a nice man.
Tanjah Hall
March 2, 2021
I worked with Donnie for years and thought the world of him. My condolences.
Ned Little
March 2, 2021
Remembering the good times we had in high school. RIP my friend.
Ed McDaniel
Classmate
March 2, 2021
Remembering the fun we had back in high school. RIP my friend!
Ed McDaniel
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results