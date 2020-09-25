To the family, I'm so sorry for your loss at this time..i known donnie for 4years when i first came to work at carolina hospital ..he was always a kind person , he had his ways but he was a good person and im gonna miss seeing him at work and listening at his music..he love to play his oldies..to the family i will keep each and everyone of you in my prayers and he gonna be truly miss..RIP Mr.Donnie Thomas take your rest but always remember god loves you best...

Cathy Dargan September 23, 2020